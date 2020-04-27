Newsletter Mediadaten Verlag Kostenloses ePaper
Weltweite Corona-Umfrage

Auswirkung auf Flotte & Mobilität

GLS-Mitarbeiterin mit Atemschutzmaske Foto: GLS Germany

Jetzt teilnehmen: "Fleet Europe" befragt Flotten- und Mobilitätsbranche nach Auswirkungen der Pandemie

27.04.2020 Hanno Boblenz

We invite you to take part in our COVID-19 Survey Update, which has been developed to measure the evolutions of the worldwide impact of COVID-19 on our Fleet & Mobility Community.

With this second part of the survey we hope to build up a picture of how our community is dealing with and adapting to the current challenges. This way we would like to provide you, our audience, with a better insight in the impact of the crisis in our industry and how we can anticipate the recovery.

Why should you complete the survey today?

  • It will take no more than five minutes of your time.
  • You will receive the detailed result analysis in the coming weeks, which will provide you with insights in how your peers are managing the crisis.
  • The survey will only stay open for a limited amount of time from Monday the 27th of April until Friday the 1st of May.
  • All survey responses are completely anonymous.

Zur Umfrage geht es hier

