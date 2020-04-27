We invite you to take part in our COVID-19 Survey Update, which has been developed to measure the evolutions of the worldwide impact of COVID-19 on our Fleet & Mobility Community.



With this second part of the survey we hope to build up a picture of how our community is dealing with and adapting to the current challenges. This way we would like to provide you, our audience, with a better insight in the impact of the crisis in our industry and how we can anticipate the recovery.



Why should you complete the survey today?

It will take no more than five minutes of your time.

You will receive the detailed result analysis in the coming weeks, which will provide you with insights in how your peers are managing the crisis.

The survey will only stay open for a limited amount of time from Monday the 27th of April until Friday the 1st of May.

All survey responses are completely anonymous.

Zur Umfrage geht es hier